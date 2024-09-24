Top economist in China vanishes after private WeChat comments
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Sep 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Summary
- A government adviser was detained and removed from his posts after he allegedly criticized the Chinese leader’s management of the economy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A prominent economist at one of China’s top think tanks was placed under investigation, detained and removed from his posts after he allegedly criticized leader Xi Jinping’s management of the world’s second-largest economy in a private chat group, according to people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less