Top events on August 9: Ola Electric IPO listing, Q1 Results, SC NEET PG 2024 hearing, and more

Welcome to a day brimming with significant events, celebrations, and key developments across the globe. Today, August 9, marks a confluence of historical reflections, cultural observances, and significant announcements. As India commemorates Quit India Movement Day and National Book Lover's Day, the country also observes Nagasaki Day

In business, financial results from major companies like Alkem, Apollo, and Berger Paints are under review, while new IPOs and product launches promise fresh excitement. The launch of Citroen's Basalt SUV Coupe and Lamborghini's Urus SE Hybrid headline the automotive sector, while Welspun Living's substantial share buyback adds to market dynamics.

Key political and legal events are also unfolding, from Assam and Mizoram's border talks to Supreme Court hearings and legislative activities across various states. Celebrations and essential events in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and more add to the rich tapestry of today's activities.

In entertainment, the OTT world and cinemas await the release of several notable films and shows, promising various choices for audiences.

Stay tuned as we navigate through these diverse and impactful moments shaping today's world.

Take a look at these key events Q1 2024 results today Alkem, Apollo, Berger Paint, Grasin, HMT, India Cement, InoxWind, Inox Greean, IRB, Jubilant FoodWorks, Reliance Capital, SJVN, India Cement, Suven Pharma, Zydus Life,

Ola Electric IPO listing The Ola Electric IPO allotment has been finalised, and the company's equity shares will be listed on Friday, August 9.

Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe launch Dongfeng eπ 007 EREV launch Quit India Movement Day National Book Lover's Day Nagasaki Day SC NEET PG 2024 hearing Supreme Court To Hear Plea Postponing NEET PG 2024 Exam August 9 (Delhi)

All-India Students’ Association (AISA) declared a Parliament March to be held on August 9 (Delhi)

NCP (SP) to hold 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Aug 9 to Expose Mahayuti Govt's Failures Ahead Of Assembly Elections(Maharashtra)

World Tribal Day World Tribal Day: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren asks officials to celebrate Jharkhand Tribal Festival with full dignity and grandeur

WB CM Mamata Banerjee will flag off World Tribal Day celebrations in Jhargram on August 9

India-Pak peace march under the banner of Hind-Pak Dosti Manch and Socialist Party will start from Mansa on August 9

BJP will hold its Samvad Yatra across Maharashtra between Aug 9 and 11

The Maharashtra BJP will launch ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign from August 9 to 15 (Maharashtra)

MSRTC workers strike MSRTC workers to go on a dharna morcha on August 9 in Mumbai, over salary hike and better facilities (Maharashtra)

Javelin Day Nagaland Athletics Association has declared August 9, 2024, as Javelin Day in honour of Neeraj Chopra’s historic achievement at the Tokyo Olympics (Nagaland)

ECI Orders 2nd Spl Summary Revision Of Photo Electoral Rolls In J&K by August 9 (J&K)

Lamborghini Urus SE India launch on August 9 (India)

OTT releases this week Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer 'Ghudchadi' to release on August 9 on OTT

Kamal Haasan- Siddharth starrer 'Indian 2' set for its OTT premiere on August 9