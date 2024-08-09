Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Top events on August 9: Ola Electric IPO listing, Q1 Results, SC NEET PG 2024 hearing, and more

Top events on August 9: Ola Electric IPO listing, Q1 Results, SC NEET PG 2024 hearing, and more

Livemint

  • Top events on August 9: Today's stories cover various topics to keep you informed as you begin your day.

The Ola Electric IPO allotment has been finalised, and the company's equity shares will be listed on Friday, August 9.

Welcome to a day brimming with significant events, celebrations, and key developments across the globe. Today, August 9, marks a confluence of historical reflections, cultural observances, and significant announcements. As India commemorates Quit India Movement Day and National Book Lover's Day, the country also observes Nagasaki Day

In business, financial results from major companies like Alkem, Apollo, and Berger Paints are under review, while new IPOs and product launches promise fresh excitement. The launch of Citroen's Basalt SUV Coupe and Lamborghini's Urus SE Hybrid headline the automotive sector, while Welspun Living's substantial share buyback adds to market dynamics.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Key political and legal events are also unfolding, from Assam and Mizoram's border talks to Supreme Court hearings and legislative activities across various states. Celebrations and essential events in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and more add to the rich tapestry of today's activities.

In entertainment, the OTT world and cinemas await the release of several notable films and shows, promising various choices for audiences.

Stay tuned as we navigate through these diverse and impactful moments shaping today's world.

Take a look at these key events

Q1 2024 results today

Alkem, Apollo, Berger Paint, Grasin, HMT, India Cement, InoxWind, Inox Greean, IRB, Jubilant FoodWorks, Reliance Capital, SJVN, India Cement, Suven Pharma, Zydus Life,

Ola Electric IPO listing

The Ola Electric IPO allotment has been finalised, and the company's equity shares will be listed on Friday, August 9.

Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe launch

Dongfeng eπ 007 EREV launch

Quit India Movement Day

National Book Lover's Day

Nagasaki Day

SC NEET PG 2024 hearing

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Postponing NEET PG 2024 Exam August 9 (Delhi)

All-India Students’ Association (AISA) declared a Parliament March to be held on August 9 (Delhi)

NCP (SP) to hold 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra' From Aug 9 to Expose Mahayuti Govt's Failures Ahead Of Assembly Elections(Maharashtra)

World Tribal Day

World Tribal Day: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren asks officials to celebrate Jharkhand Tribal Festival with full dignity and grandeur

WB CM Mamata Banerjee will flag off World Tribal Day celebrations in Jhargram on August 9

India-Pak peace march under the banner of Hind-Pak Dosti Manch and Socialist Party will start from Mansa on August 9

BJP will hold its Samvad Yatra across Maharashtra between Aug 9 and 11

The Maharashtra BJP will launch ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign from August 9 to 15 (Maharashtra)

MSRTC workers strike

MSRTC workers to go on a dharna morcha on August 9 in Mumbai, over salary hike and better facilities (Maharashtra)

Javelin Day

Nagaland Athletics Association has declared August 9, 2024, as Javelin Day in honour of Neeraj Chopra’s historic achievement at the Tokyo Olympics (Nagaland)

ECI Orders 2nd Spl Summary Revision Of Photo Electoral Rolls In J&K by August 9 (J&K)

Lamborghini Urus SE India launch on August 9 (India)

OTT releases this week

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer 'Ghudchadi' to release on August 9 on OTT

Kamal Haasan- Siddharth starrer 'Indian 2' set for its OTT premiere on August 9

Hocus Focus release date

The highly anticipated reality-based found footage thriller ‘Hocus Focus’ will debut in theatres in Maharashtra on August 9.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.