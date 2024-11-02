Top News on Nov 2: Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile hits $325 bn, TGI Friday bankruptcy, India’s warning to Canada, more

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile reached $325.2 billion in the third quarter as Warren Buffett continued to refrain from major acquisitions. In another news, TGI Friday's has become the latest restaurant chain casualty, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on November 2.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Warren Buffett, chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, speaks at a National Auto Dealers Association event in New York March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo
Warren Buffett, chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, speaks at a National Auto Dealers Association event in New York March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo(REUTERS)

In today's News Wrap, we have: Economists' views on US Federal Reserve at risk if Donald Trump wins, Berkshire Hathaway cash pile soars to $325 billion, TGI Friday's files for bankruptcy, India's warning to Canada, and more.

Here's your News Wrap, November 2:

Commodity: Oil drops 4% in five days on record US crude output

Oil prices edged up on Friday on reports Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraq in coming days, but record U.S. output weighed on prices.

Brent futures were up 29 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $73.10 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 23 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $69.49. At their session highs, both benchmarks were up over $2 a barrel.

Also Read | Oil prices settle up slightly on Iran worries, but prices down for week

Brent posted a weekly decline of about 4% with WTI down about 3%.

Berkshire Hathaway cash pile soars to $325 billion

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile reached $325.2 billion in the third quarter, a record for the conglomerate, as Warren Buffett continued to refrain from major acquisitions while trimming some of his most significant equity stakes.

Berkshire once again trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc., the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate said Saturday in a statement. The firm’s stake in the iPhone maker was valued at $69.9 billion at the end of the quarter, down from $84.2 billion in the second quarter, indicating that the company cut its stake by about 25%.

TGI Friday's files for bankruptcy on November 2

TGI Friday's has become the latest restaurant chain casualty, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on November 2, according to a Bloomberg report.

The casual dining restaurant chain said it is facing challenges from changing consumer habits amid a cost-of-living crisis and increased competition from fast food options, the report added.

India warns Canada

India on Saturday rejected allegations levelled against Union Home Minister Amit Shah by the Canadian minister as ‘absurd' and ‘baseless’ amid deteriorating bilateral ties between the two countries.

Addressing to media during a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties, and acknowledged that India summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission on November 1.

Also Read | Another example to attack New Delhi: MEA as Canada calls India ‘cyber adversary’

David Morrison, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Canada, on Tuesday alleged that Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada.

Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed’s independence?

Ahead of the US election outcome due on November 5, some US economists believe that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the race and wins the Presidency, the independence of the US Federal Reserve might be at risk.

According to John Hardy, chief macro strategist at investment platform Saxor, a Trump presidency could put the independence of the Federal Reserve at stake. “Pro-American or not, Trump’s intent to further cut taxes would further stimulate the US economy and provide a growth boost while also expanding already absurdly large US deficits," said the economist.

Maharashtra: Arvind Sawant apologises to Shaina NC

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant issued apology on November 2 over his alleged 'imported maal' remark against Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate Shaina N C. While mentioning that he was being “deliberately targeted,” he said that intention was never to insult a woman.

The apology comes a day after the Shiv Sena leader made derogatory statements against the female candidate.

Also Read | ‘Balasaheb would have…’: Shinde, BJP slam Arvind Sawant over ‘imported maal’ rem

India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test

India's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared seven wickets together as New Zealand slumped to 171/9 in their second innings on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test in Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTop News on Nov 2: Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile hits $325 bn, TGI Friday bankruptcy, India’s warning to Canada, more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.