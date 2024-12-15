2024 has been a year of significant global events captured through powerful imagery. From India's general elections to the devastating drought in the Amazon and the shocking assassination attempt on Donald Trump, these pivotal moments reflect the complexities of our world. Explore the top ten photos that defined this year.

Take a look:

1. India's General Elections 2024

Monuwara Begum and another woman return from a polling station across the Brahmaputra river on the eve of the second phase of India’s national election in Sandahkhaiti, a floating island village in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, India, on April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

General elections were conducted in India from 19 April to 1 June 2024, spanning seven phases, to elect all 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes were counted, and the results were announced on 4 June, leading to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

2. Volcanic eruption in Iceland

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages one eruption every four to five years, as reported by the Associated Press. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed clouds of ash into the atmosphere and disrupted trans-Atlantic air travel for months.

A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

3. Drought in the Amazon River The Amazon River typically fluctuates between dry and rainy seasons, but since last year, a dramatic decline has been particularly severe in Brazil. This phenomenon is now spreading to other Amazon countries, causing significant disruption to local economies and food supplies, as reported by AP.

People walk through a part of the Amazon River that shows signs of drought in Santa Sofia, on the outskirts of Leticia, Colombia, on Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

In Colombia, the river’s low levels have cut off some rural Indigenous communities, forcing nonprofits and the government to provide essential water and food. In some areas, people must endure an hour-long walk across dried-up sections of the river to access basic supplies. In other regions, schoolchildren face a two-hour walk to attend classes as boats can no longer transport them close to their schools.

4. Students protest in Dhaka The protest started in June 2024, triggered by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh's decision to reinstate a 30% quota for descendants of freedom fighters. This ruling reversed a government decision that had been made following the 2018 Bangladesh quota reform movement.

Students beat a policeman with sticks during a protest over a controversial quota system for government job applicants in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Anik Rahman)

5. Israel-Gaza war Hamas's attack on southern Israel in October 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. This number includes hostages who died or were killed while being held in Gaza.

Palestinian activist Khairi Hanoon walks with the Palestinian flag on a damaged road following an Israeli army raid in Tulkarem, West Bank, on Sept. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Israel's subsequent retaliatory offensive in Gaza has led to at least 44,805 deaths, the majority of which are civilians, based on data from the Hamas-run health ministry, which is considered reliable by the United Nations.

6. Donald Trump's assassination attempt

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On July 13, 2024, Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party for the 2024 presidential election, survived an assassination attempt while speaking at an open-air campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet narrowly missed him, grazing his right ear and leaving it bleeding. The incident exposed significant security vulnerabilities at the rally and led to a review of his protection measures, resulting in heightened security for his future outdoor events.

7. Ramleela in New Delhi Ramleela is performed across India and other countries with large Hindu communities. It is a vibrant art form involving various characters, elaborate costumes, and dance, often in open-air settings.

Actors make final adjustments to their costumes before the start of Ramleela, a dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Rama according to the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana, in New Delhi, India, on Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

8. Tomatina festival in Spain La Tomatina is a celebration of joy, community, and sheer fun often enjoyed with music and festivities. The festival began in 1945, and while its origins are somewhat unclear, it is believed to have started as a spontaneous act of fun among locals. Today, it draws thousands of tourists from around the globe.

Revelers lie in a pool of squashed tomatoes during the annual “Tomatina” tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, on Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

9. First graders in schools in Ukraine The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24, 2022, is an ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with widespread international consequences. Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, leading to a full-scale war that has caused substantial loss of life, displacement of civilians, and global geopolitical instability. This picture captured by AP, shows hope for a better world without war.

First-graders at Gymnasium No. 6 attend a traditional back-to-school ceremony in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

First-graders attend the traditional ceremony for the first day of school in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka).

10. Israel strikes Lebanon The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah spiralled into full-scale war in September when Israel went on the offensive, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with airstrikes and sending troops into the south.

A cat searches for food in a house burnt by rockets fired by Hezbollah in the town of Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, on Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israel has dealt major blows to Hezbollah, killing its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other top commanders and inflicting massive destruction in areas of Lebanon where the group holds sway.