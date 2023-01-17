Top priority of Indian CEOs: Cost-cutting3 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Unlike their global peers, top priority of Indian CEOs is to cut operating costs instead of reducing their headcounts or salaries
Amid rising geopolitical risks, a vast majority of Indian CEOs have indicated in a survey that they are reducing or planning to reduce operating costs, even as they are more upbeat than their global peers on their country's economic prospects.