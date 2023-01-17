Top priority of Indian CEOs: Cost-cutting

Also, about 78 per cent of India CEOs, 73 per cent of global CEOs and 69 per cent of Asia Pacific CEOs believe that global economic growth will decline over the next 12 months. But the survey also indicated that despite the gloomy global outlook, India CEOs are hopeful about the country's economic growth. More than five in ten CEOs (57 per cent) express optimism about India's economy over the next 12 months.