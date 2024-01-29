In response to the Iran drone attack that killed at least three US service members and wounded many others, several prominent US politicians including Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham called for hitting Iran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hit Iran now. Hit them hard," Graham wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding that Secretary Austin’s efforts to deter aggression against the US forces in the region have failed miserably.

He said, “I’ve long since lost confidence in the Biden national security team to deter Iran. If they do not change their policies now, more American service members in the region will pay the price." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The only thing the Iranian regime understands is force. Until they pay a price with their infrastructure and their personnel, the attacks on U.S. troops will continue," the U.S. senator added.

The attack, which struck US forces stationed in northeast Jordan, heightened US-Iranian tension and prompted calls by some Republican lawmakers for Biden to launch strikes on Iran — a level of escalation the US has said it’s intent on avoiding.

Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, "We must respond to these repeated attacks by Iran and its proxies by striking directly against Iranian targets and its leadership."

“The Biden administration’s responses thus far have only invited more attacks," he said.

Senator Jack Reed, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said he’s “confident the Biden Administration will respond in a deliberate and proportional manner."

‘We will respond’: Joe Biden vows retaliation US President Joe Biden vowed retaliation, saying in a statement that “we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing." The administration believes a stronger response is warranted than with previous attacks in which Americans were not killed, according to a person familiar with US deliberations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We shall respond," Biden said later Sunday at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in the statement.

Iran drone attack on US forces At least three US service members were killed and many were wounded in a drone attack in Jordan by 'Iran-backed' militant groups, news agency AP quoted US President Joe Biden as saying in a statement on 28 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is the first time American military personnel have been killed by hostile fire in the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and the incident will further raise tensions in the region and fuel fears of a broader conflict directly involving Iran.

Hamas said the death of the soldiers shows Washington's backing for Israel could put it at odds with the whole Muslim world if the Gaza war continues and that it could lead to a "regional explosion."

All the killed US service members were the first US fatalities in months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East by Iranian-backed militias amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. This has increased the risk of escalation in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

