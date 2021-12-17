Top US body recommends Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccine over J&J shots

Covid-19 causes deadly blood clots, too. But the vaccine-linked kind is different, believed to form because of a rogue immune reaction to the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines because of how they're made. It forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients who also develop abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome," include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination — not right away — as well as abdominal pain and nausea.