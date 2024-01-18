Top US diplomat Antony Blinken switched planes on Davos trip after Boeing 737 suffered technical failure
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was stranded in Davos after his plane experienced a critical failure due to an oxygen leak. Another plane is being sent to pick him up.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefly stranded in Davos on Wednesday after his plane witnessed a ‘critical failure’ due to an oxygen failure, according to a member of his traveling press pool.
