Top US doctor says he is 'example' of Covid vaccination's positive results
- Dr Anthony Fauci said his Covid-19 recovery is an ‘example’ for the nation of the protection offered by vaccines and boosters
Covid-19 cases in the US have continued to pile up despite the country launching world's first vaccine against respiratory infection at the end of 2020. There's a growing reluctance among certain groups of people against the Covid-19 vaccine in the country. To alleviate the apprehensions against the covid-19 vaccination, US' top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has urged people to believe in the positive impact of the vaccination as he has also experienced better outcomes.