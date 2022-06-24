Top US doctor says he is 'example' of Covid vaccination's positive results

Covid-19 cases in the US have continued to pile up despite the country launching world's first vaccine against respiratory infection at the end of 2020. There's a growing reluctance among certain groups of people against the Covid-19 vaccine in the country. To alleviate the apprehensions against the covid-19 vaccination, US' top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has urged people to believe in the positive impact of the vaccination as he has also experienced better outcomes.

