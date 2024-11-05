Top US Election Official Calls False Claims Over Fraud ‘Corrosive’

The nation’s top official for safeguarding election infrastructure called the spread of election fraud allegations “irresponsible” after being asked about such claims by former President Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk.

Bloomberg
Published5 Nov 2024, 02:42 AM IST
Top US Election Official Calls False Claims Over Fraud ‘Corrosive’
Top US Election Official Calls False Claims Over Fraud ‘Corrosive’

The nation’s top official for safeguarding election infrastructure called the spread of election fraud allegations “irresponsible” after being asked about such claims by former President Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk.

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said in a news conference Monday that it’s “very unfortunate and very irresponsible” for anybody in a position of influence or authority — regardless of party or politics — to “be spreading inaccurate information about our elections.” 

Easterly didn’t mention anyone specifically by name. She was responding to a question about Trump and Musk spreading “baseless” claims of widespread election fraud.

“It is corrosive to our democracy,” Easterly said. “It does the work of our foreign adversaries for them, and it’s creating very real threats to election officials of both parties.”

Easterly also warned that election officials are braced for disruptions throughout Election Day and in the days that follow, adding that results are not official until they are certified by chief election officials at the state level. 

“We are in an election cycle with an unprecedented amount of disinformation, including disinformation being aggressively pedaled and amplified by our foreign adversaries at a greater scale than ever before,” Easterly said.

Trump has already said without evidence that electoral cheating is underway. The former president has amplified unverified allegations about fraud in Pennsylvania and spread other conspiracies. 

An analysis of Musk’s posts on X by Bloomberg News, from December 2011 to October 2024, found that immigration and alleged voter fraud has become, by far, his favorite and most popular policy topic online. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 02:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTop US Election Official Calls False Claims Over Fraud ‘Corrosive’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.