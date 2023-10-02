Top US House Republican McCarthy vows to sustain his speakership despite threats ‘I’ll survive'
Top US House Republican Kevin McCarthy expected to survive a threat to his speakership after hardline critic calls for his ouster.
Top US House Republican Kevin McCarthy expected to survive a threat to his speakership after a hardline critic within his party called for his ouster following the passage of a stopgap government funding bill that drew more support from Democrats than Republicans, he said on Saturday.