The National Weather Service on 11 January announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours.

According to the details, the Tornado Warning continues for United States' Grayson AL, Decatur AL, Trinity AL and Hillsboro AL until 8:45 AM CST.

Also, the warning has been issued for Williamstown KY, Corinth KY and Mason KY till 9:30 am EST; Prentiss MS, Bassfield MS and Lucas MS until 9:15 AM CST; and Richmond KY, Nicholasville KY and Wilmore KY until 9:45 AM EST.

Tornado Warning continues for Richmond KY, Union City KY and Nina KY until 9:45 AM EST pic.twitter.com/DhWgCRwIY7 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) January 12, 2023

ALSO READ: Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage to US in 2022: Report

In the warning, the NWS said the main threat with this storm are gusty, potentially damaging winds, and hail threats. Also, rainfall accumulation is expected to be between a half-inch and 1 inch and cold front will follow the storm and bring low temperatures, reported kentucky.com.

Earlier, the EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, reported the Fox News. It added that the line of severe thunderstorms moved across the Northern San Joaquin Valley and into the Sierra Foothills on Tuesday, that may produce the tornado and “straight-line wind damage" in Stanislaus County.