Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Tornado touches down Northern California, warning issued for Kentucky, others

Tornado touches down Northern California, warning issued for Kentucky, others

1 min read . 08:12 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
FILE PHOTO: A resident walks along a flooded street, after 'atmospheric river' rainstorms slammed northern California, in the coastal town of Aptos, U.S., January 5, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

  • In the warning, the National Weather Service said the main threat with this storm are gusty, potentially damaging winds, and hail threats.

The National Weather Service on 11 January announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours.

The National Weather Service on 11 January announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours.

According to the details, the Tornado Warning continues for United States' Grayson AL, Decatur AL, Trinity AL and Hillsboro AL until 8:45 AM CST.

According to the details, the Tornado Warning continues for United States' Grayson AL, Decatur AL, Trinity AL and Hillsboro AL until 8:45 AM CST.

Also, the warning has been issued for Williamstown KY, Corinth KY and Mason KY till 9:30 am EST; Prentiss MS, Bassfield MS and Lucas MS until 9:15 AM CST; and Richmond KY, Nicholasville KY and Wilmore KY until 9:45 AM EST.

Also, the warning has been issued for Williamstown KY, Corinth KY and Mason KY till 9:30 am EST; Prentiss MS, Bassfield MS and Lucas MS until 9:15 AM CST; and Richmond KY, Nicholasville KY and Wilmore KY until 9:45 AM EST.

ALSO READ: Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage to US in 2022: Report

ALSO READ: Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage to US in 2022: Report

In the warning, the NWS said the main threat with this storm are gusty, potentially damaging winds, and hail threats. Also, rainfall accumulation is expected to be between a half-inch and 1 inch and cold front will follow the storm and bring low temperatures, reported kentucky.com.

In the warning, the NWS said the main threat with this storm are gusty, potentially damaging winds, and hail threats. Also, rainfall accumulation is expected to be between a half-inch and 1 inch and cold front will follow the storm and bring low temperatures, reported kentucky.com.

Earlier, the EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, reported the Fox News. It added that the line of severe thunderstorms moved across the Northern San Joaquin Valley and into the Sierra Foothills on Tuesday, that may produce the tornado and “straight-line wind damage" in Stanislaus County.

Earlier, the EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, reported the Fox News. It added that the line of severe thunderstorms moved across the Northern San Joaquin Valley and into the Sierra Foothills on Tuesday, that may produce the tornado and “straight-line wind damage" in Stanislaus County.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP