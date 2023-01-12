Tornado touches down Northern California, warning issued for Kentucky, others

Tornado touches down Northern California, warning issued for Kentucky, others1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
- In the warning, the National Weather Service said the main threat with this storm are gusty, potentially damaging winds, and hail threats.
The National Weather Service on 11 January announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours.
According to the details, the Tornado Warning continues for United States' Grayson AL, Decatur AL, Trinity AL and Hillsboro AL until 8:45 AM CST.
Also, the warning has been issued for Williamstown KY, Corinth KY and Mason KY till 9:30 am EST; Prentiss MS, Bassfield MS and Lucas MS until 9:15 AM CST; and Richmond KY, Nicholasville KY and Wilmore KY until 9:45 AM EST.
In the warning, the NWS said the main threat with this storm are gusty, potentially damaging winds, and hail threats. Also, rainfall accumulation is expected to be between a half-inch and 1 inch and cold front will follow the storm and bring low temperatures, reported kentucky.com.
Earlier, the EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, reported the Fox News. It added that the line of severe thunderstorms moved across the Northern San Joaquin Valley and into the Sierra Foothills on Tuesday, that may produce the tornado and “straight-line wind damage" in Stanislaus County.
