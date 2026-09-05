Toronto battles aftermath of ‘100-year storm’ as heavy rain floods homes, cause power cuts

Toronto faced what is being dubbed as a "100-year storm" on Wednesday (local time), which left homes and streets flooded. Only hours after the devastating thunderstorm, officials reported that the city is returning to normalcy. Cleanup operations are going on, reported The Canadian Press.

Toronto storm Several pictures from Toronto have surfaced online. From flooded streets to damaged properties, the city endured a massive storm that brough hail and rain for a few hours.

Reportedly, as many as thousands of people were left without power due to the rain and storm. Don River surged past its banks, closing parts of the Don Valley River. While several homes were reported to experience flooding, power lines fell as well, causing further disruption.

Toronto's subway and island ferry services remained suspended.

The city recorded 150 mm in just a few hours on Wednesday night, which is more than double the usual. According to Global News, meteorologist Ross Hull reported that Toronto typically receives around 78 mm of rainfall in August.

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Power restored, roads reopen, Mayur shares update By Thursday morning, the sun had returned. The city began to dry out, and roads opened.

“The storm has passed,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was quoted as announcing at an event on Thursday morning.

“I want to assure the people of Toronto, we were prepared, ours teams were coordinated and we will keep working until every road is clear and every resident has power back.”

Around 90 per cent of homes had their power restored by the morning, while the Don Valley Parkway has reopened, according to the Mayor.

She urged anyone with flooding or other storm-related issues to reach out for help. Anyone can call 311 for help.

The Canadian National Exhibition reopened while transit began running as per schedule alongside city-run summer camps, Chow shared.

Why it is called 100-year storm? City manager Paul Johnson added that the quantity of rain that fell qualified the event as a “100-year storm” as per Toronto’s definition.

A storm much like in the 2005 which prompted improvement in flood mitigation and protection, which he said “have been working.”

“The Don River took the brunt” of the storm, Johnson told media, as per The Canadian Press.

While the storm has impacted the sewage and some pools which remain closed, Johnson assured that the city was quickly returning to normal service.