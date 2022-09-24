Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Torture signs, mutilation on bodies at Izium burial site found, says Ukraine

Torture signs, mutilation on bodies at Izium burial site found, says Ukraine

An Orthodox priest conducts a service at a place of a mass burial, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
2 min read . 04:12 PM ISTLivemint

  • Kharkiv region military administration's head Oleh Syniehubov said that most of the bodies showed signs of a violent death which is a gruesome reminder of the human cost of Russia's invasion.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, the Ukraine officials on 24 September claimed that they have finished exhuming bodies from a mass burial site in Izium. They even claim that out of the the 436 bodies found, 30 showed signs of torture, reported CNN.

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, the Ukraine officials on 24 September claimed that they have finished exhuming bodies from a mass burial site in Izium. They even claim that out of the the 436 bodies found, 30 showed signs of torture, reported CNN.

Kharkiv region military administration's head Oleh Syniehubov said that most of the bodies showed signs of a violent death which is a gruesome reminder of the human cost of Russia's invasion.

Kharkiv region military administration's head Oleh Syniehubov said that most of the bodies showed signs of a violent death which is a gruesome reminder of the human cost of Russia's invasion.

"There are bodies with a rope around the neck, with hands tied, with broken limbs and with gunshot wounds. Several men had their genitals amputated," Syniehubov said in a Telegram post on Friday, adding, "All this is evidence of the terrible torture to which the occupiers subjected the residents of Izium."

"There are bodies with a rope around the neck, with hands tied, with broken limbs and with gunshot wounds. Several men had their genitals amputated," Syniehubov said in a Telegram post on Friday, adding, "All this is evidence of the terrible torture to which the occupiers subjected the residents of Izium."

ALSO READ: Ukraine says Russia dug 'mass graves', made 'torture rooms' in recaptured region. What we know so far

ALSO READ: Ukraine says Russia dug 'mass graves', made 'torture rooms' in recaptured region. What we know so far

Among other details, Syniehubov said that most of the bodies were civilians and only 21 were military.

Among other details, Syniehubov said that most of the bodies were civilians and only 21 were military.

Situated near the border between the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, Izium witnessed intense Russian artillery attacks in April before it was occupied. During the five months of occupation, the place became an important hub for the invading military.

Situated near the border between the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, Izium witnessed intense Russian artillery attacks in April before it was occupied. During the five months of occupation, the place became an important hub for the invading military.

In September, the Ukrainian forces took back control of the city and forced the Russian forces to flee the strategic eastern city.

In September, the Ukrainian forces took back control of the city and forced the Russian forces to flee the strategic eastern city.

After regaining thousands of square miles of territory, Syniehubov said that there are three more mass burial ground dicsovered in Kharkiv apart from Izium, which have separate story for each dead body. He vowed to find out the circumstances of each of their deaths.

After regaining thousands of square miles of territory, Syniehubov said that there are three more mass burial ground dicsovered in Kharkiv apart from Izium, which have separate story for each dead body. He vowed to find out the circumstances of each of their deaths.

"All crimes of the occupiers will be documented, and the perpetrators will pay for what they have done," Syniehubov said.

"All crimes of the occupiers will be documented, and the perpetrators will pay for what they have done," Syniehubov said.

Around 200 people – including forensic experts, police officers, and employees of the State Emergency Service – have been helping the Ukrainian forces whom Syniehubov thanked.

Around 200 people – including forensic experts, police officers, and employees of the State Emergency Service – have been helping the Ukrainian forces whom Syniehubov thanked.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.