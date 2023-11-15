Tory revolt, new agreement: Rishi Sunak's challenges grow after Rwanda policy's court defeat
‘The government has been working already on a new treaty with Rwanda and we will finalise that in light of today’s judgment,’ Sunak told the Parliament, shortly after apex court ruled against the policy to deport asylum seekers to the East African nation.
The challenges for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was propelled to power last year following an economic crisis, appear to grow further as he has disappointed the hard-right of the Conservative Party following the defeat of the government's Rwanda migration policy in the Supreme Court.