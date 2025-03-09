Get ready for a celestial spectacle as the total lunar eclipse, also known as a "Blood Moon," occurs on the night of March 13 and into the early hours of March 14. This rare event offers a chance to see the Moon take on a striking red-orange hue, caused by Earth's atmosphere filtering sunlight during the eclipse.

When and where to view the eclipse The eclipse, as per NASA, will begin in partial phases at 10:57 p.m. ET on March 13 and end at 5:00 a.m. ET on March 14. The total eclipse, or "totality," will occur between 1:26 a.m. ET and 2:31 a.m. ET, with the maximum eclipse happening at 1:58 a.m. ET.

This event will be visible across Earth's Western Hemisphere, so step outside on the evening of March 13 or early on March 14 to catch a glimpse.

Why does the Moon turn red? During a total lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, and the Moon passes through Earth's shadow. As sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, it scatters the shorter wavelengths (blues and violets) and allows the longer wavelengths (reds and oranges) to reach the Moon. This causes the Moon to appear in a reddish-orange color, earning the nickname "Blood Moon." The more dust or clouds in the atmosphere, the redder the Moon will appear.

Viewing tips You don’t need any special equipment to enjoy this event, though binoculars or a telescope will provide an enhanced view. For the best experience, find a dark area away from city lights.

Other celestial observations While you're stargazing, take a look toward the western sky to spot the planets Jupiter and Mars. The Moon will begin the eclipse in the constellation Leo, beneath the lion's hind paw, and will soon cross into Virgo. As the Moon dims, the visibility of surrounding stars and constellations may improve.

Lunar Eclipse timeline Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 8:57 p.m. PDT (11:57 p.m. EDT)

Partial Eclipse Begins: 10:09 p.m. PDT (1:09 a.m. EDT)

Total Eclipse Begins: 11:26 p.m. PDT (2:26 a.m. EDT)

Total Eclipse Ends: 12:31 a.m. PDT (3:31 a.m. EDT)

Partial Eclipse Ends: 1:47 a.m. PDT (4:47 a.m. EDT)