Watch total solar eclipse from space: NASA, Elon Musk's videos show Moon casting shadow on Earth
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The 'incredible' video shared by the US space agency NASA showed the shadow of the Moon passing over Earth. WATCH video here.
Moon shrouded the sun for a few minutes as some parts of the world witnessed a total solar eclipse on April 8. "Dogs howled, frogs croaked and some people wept" as the eclipse crossed in North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
