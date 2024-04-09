Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The 'incredible' video shared by the US space agency NASA showed the shadow of the Moon passing over Earth. WATCH video here.

Moon shrouded the sun for a few minutes as some parts of the world witnessed a total solar eclipse on April 8. "Dogs howled, frogs croaked and some people wept" as the eclipse crossed in North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While many on Earth watched the eclipse by either putting on their eclipse glasses or their televisions or live streaming it on social media, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared an uninterrupted view of the celestial event as captured in space.

The NASA took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a video showing how the total solar eclipse looked from space. The video was captured by the astronauts on the International Space Station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'incredible' video showed the shadow of the Moon passing over Earth. WATCH video below:

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO and owner of X social media platform Elon Musk also tweeted a video showing the "view of the eclipse from orbit". This video clip too showed a shadow of the Moon cast on a particular area on Earth. Watch here the "view of the solar eclipse from a Starlink satellite on orbit".

A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. “The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," the NASA explains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports, a chilly, midday darkness fell across North America on Monday as a total solar eclipse raced across the continent, thrilling those lucky enough to behold the spectacle through clear skies.

It was the continent's biggest eclipse audience ever, with a couple hundred million people living in or near the shadow's path, plus scores of out-of-towners flocking in to see it. With the next coast-to-coast eclipse 21 years out, the pressure was on to catch this one.

(With inputs from agrencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

