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World News Today Live Updates on August 1, 2026 : Italy temporarily suspends Schengen agreement with Spain amid border rush at Ceuta; 57 migrants dead

World News Today Live Updates on August 1, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published1 Aug 2026, 06:05:46 AM IST
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Latest news on August 1, 2026: People breach barbed wires as they attempt to cross from the Moroccan northern town of Fnideq to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026.
Latest news on August 1, 2026: People breach barbed wires as they attempt to cross from the Moroccan northern town of Fnideq to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026.(AP Photo/STR)

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1 Aug 2026, 06:05:46 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Italy temporarily suspends Schengen agreement with Spain amid border rush at Ceuta; 57 migrants dead

  • The decision to pause the Schengen agreement was announced by Antonio Tajani, the foreign minister of Italy, who explained that this was necessary owing to the thousands of migrants coming into Spain.

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