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World News Today Live Updates on August 12, 2026 : US helicopter fires missiles at Panama-flagged ship attempting to evade blockade

World News Today Live Updates on August 12, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published12 Aug 2026, 01:48:51 AM IST
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Latest news on August 12, 2026: The container ship Vela Nova, formerly named Bal Boan, sails at sea off Tsushima Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, March 19, 2024, in this archive image. Vladimir Tonic/Handout via REUTERS
Latest news on August 12, 2026: The container ship Vela Nova, formerly named Bal Boan, sails at sea off Tsushima Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, March 19, 2024, in this archive image. Vladimir Tonic/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

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12 Aug 2026, 01:48:51 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US helicopter fires missiles at Panama-flagged ship attempting to evade blockade

  • US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two Hellfire missiles into the engine room of the M/V Vela Nova, disabling the vessel's steering gear and preventing it from continuing towards Iran.

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