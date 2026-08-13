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World News Today Live Updates on August 13, 2026 : Trump says Iran has ‘No Money’, blasts Tehran over ‘300% INFLATION’ as he touts ‘WALL OF STEEL’ naval blockade in Strait

World News Today Live Updates on August 13, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published13 Aug 2026, 12:47:02 AM IST
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Latest news on August 13, 2026: President Donald Trump attends the Patriot Games at Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. AP/PTI
Latest news on August 13, 2026: President Donald Trump attends the Patriot Games at Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. AP/PTI(AP)

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13 Aug 2026, 12:47:02 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Trump says Iran has ‘No Money’, blasts Tehran over ‘300% INFLATION’ as he touts ‘WALL OF STEEL’ naval blockade in Strait

  • In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the US would likely maintain control of the waterway, describing the ongoing naval blockade as a “wall of steel.”

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