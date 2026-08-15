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World News Today Live Updates on August 15, 2026 : Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday found dead days after stepping down amid allegations of plagiarism

World News Today Live Updates on August 15, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published15 Aug 2026, 06:18:58 AM IST
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Latest news on August 15, 2026: Jason Arday, a former University of Cambridge professor appears in this picture obtained from social media, released on October 9, 2020.
Latest news on August 15, 2026: Jason Arday, a former University of Cambridge professor appears in this picture obtained from social media, released on October 9, 2020. (Royal Borough of Greenwich via YouTube/via REUTERS)

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15 Aug 2026, 06:18:58 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday found dead days after stepping down amid allegations of plagiarism

  • Jason Arday, a former Cambridge professor embroiled in plagiarism claims, was found dead in London. His family described him as a victim of sustained abuse. Cambridge's vice-chancellor expressed deep sadness over his passing amid calls for an investigation into his employment due to the allegations.

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