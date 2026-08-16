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World News Today Live Updates on August 16, 2026 : Russia might not win the prolonged ‘war of attrition’ against Ukraine, Moscow's chief economist warns: Here's why

World News Today Live Updates on August 16, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published16 Aug 2026, 12:17:24 PM IST
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Latest news on August 16, 2026: Men walk outside a burnt-out hypermarket following an overnight attack, what Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian drone strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Yenakiieve (Yenakiyevo) in the Donetsk region, a Russian controlled area of Ukraine, August 14, 2026.
Latest news on August 16, 2026: Men walk outside a burnt-out hypermarket following an overnight attack, what Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian drone strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Yenakiieve (Yenakiyevo) in the Donetsk region, a Russian controlled area of Ukraine, August 14, 2026.(REUTERS)

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16 Aug 2026, 12:17:24 PM IST

World News Live Updates: Russia might not win the prolonged ‘war of attrition’ against Ukraine, Moscow's chief economist warns: Here's why

  • Russian economist Andrei Klepach warned that Moscow may struggle to defeat Ukraine in a prolonged war of attrition as sanctions, military spending and Ukrainian strikes weigh on the economy. He also warned of slowing growth, rising costs and a potential social crisis.

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