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World News Today Live Updates on August 17, 2026 : Sicilian museum heist: Four Antonello da Messina artworks worth $92 million stolen in Renaissance painter's hometown

World News Today Live Updates on August 17, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published17 Aug 2026, 06:54:39 AM IST
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Latest news on August 17, 2026: Christ in Pieta, the reverse side of a double-sided devotional panel by 15th-century Renaissance painter Antonello da Messina, which was stolen from the Museo Regionale Accascina in Messina, Italy, (R) The Madonna and Child with a Franciscan in adoration, the front side of a double-sided devotional panel by 15th-century Renaissance painter Antonello da Messina.
Latest news on August 17, 2026: Christ in Pieta, the reverse side of a double-sided devotional panel by 15th-century Renaissance painter Antonello da Messina, which was stolen from the Museo Regionale Accascina in Messina, Italy, (R) The Madonna and Child with a Franciscan in adoration, the front side of a double-sided devotional panel by 15th-century Renaissance painter Antonello da Messina.(Reuters)

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17 Aug 2026, 06:54:39 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Sicilian museum heist: Four Antonello da Messina artworks worth $92 million stolen in Renaissance painter's hometown

  • Art expert Alberto Fiz estimated the value of the stolen works at 70 million euros ($81 million) to 80 million euros ($92 million).

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