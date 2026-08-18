Subscribe
Live Update

World News Today Live Updates on August 18, 2026 : Iran to shift to ‘fully offensive’ posture as US peace talks stall: Report

World News Today Live Updates on August 18, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Livemint
Published18 Aug 2026, 01:09:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Latest news on August 18, 2026: A man holds an Iranian flag, next to a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, August 13, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Latest news on August 18, 2026: A man holds an Iranian flag, next to a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, August 13, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Advertisement
Follow updates here:
18 Aug 2026, 01:09:29 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Iran to shift to ‘fully offensive’ posture as US peace talks stall: Report

  • The two sides had been expected to reach a final peace agreement by Monday under a memorandum of understanding signed in June.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldWorld News Today Live Updates on August 18, 2026 : Iran to shift to ‘fully offensive’ posture as US peace talks stall: Report
Advertisement
Read Next Story