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World News Today Live Updates on August 19, 2026 : Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s grip slips as ships increasingly use UN-authorised Oman route; US blockade gains ground

World News Today Live Updates on August 19, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published19 Aug 2026, 07:22:01 AM IST
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Latest news on August 19, 2026: FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 15, 2026.
Latest news on August 19, 2026: FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 15, 2026.(REUTERS)

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19 Aug 2026, 07:22:01 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s grip slips as ships increasingly use UN-authorised Oman route; US blockade gains ground

  • The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical focus as US control strengthens and Iran's grip weakens over it. About 80% of vessels now prefer an Omani route sanctioned by the UN, bypassing Iranian aggression despite Tehran's attempt to reassert toll collection rights.

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