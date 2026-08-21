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World News Today Live Updates on August 21, 2026 : Imran Khan moved to Pakistan's Shifa hospital after Supreme Court order: What we know so far

World News Today Live Updates on August 21, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published21 Aug 2026, 07:02:11 AM IST
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Latest news on August 21, 2026: FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
Latest news on August 21, 2026: FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo(REUTERS)

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21 Aug 2026, 07:02:11 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Imran Khan moved to Pakistan's Shifa hospital after Supreme Court order: What we know so far

  • The move followed Pakistan's Supreme Court order on Tuesday, asking authorities to transfer Khan, 73, to Shifa International Hospital in the capital city within 48 hours and allow him access to a medical panel that includes his personal physician.

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