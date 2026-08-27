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World News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2026 : Netanyahu rules out diplomacy with Iran's ‘savages’, backs Trump’s economic pressure campaign

World News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published27 Aug 2026, 02:52:49 AM IST
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Latest news on August 27, 2026: A man takes a selfie with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Likud party primary elections ahead of Israel’s general election in October, in Jerusalem, Monday, August. 17, 2026. Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS
Latest news on August 27, 2026: A man takes a selfie with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Likud party primary elections ahead of Israel’s general election in October, in Jerusalem, Monday, August. 17, 2026. Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

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27 Aug 2026, 02:52:49 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Netanyahu rules out diplomacy with Iran's ‘savages’, backs Trump’s economic pressure campaign

  • Netanyahu said he doubted that negotiations could produce an agreement with Iran’s current leadership.

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