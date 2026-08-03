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World News Today Live Updates on August 3, 2026 : Canada's WestJet flight attendants go on strike in dispute over pay, flights cancelled, 250,000 flyers impacted

World News Today Live Updates on August 3, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published3 Aug 2026, 06:29:31 AM IST
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Latest news on August 3, 2026: Flight attendants at Canada's WestJet hold placards while on strike after failing to reach a deal with the country's second-largest carrier, at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, in Mississauga, Canada, August 2, 2026.
Latest news on August 3, 2026: Flight attendants at Canada's WestJet hold placards while on strike after failing to reach a deal with the country's second-largest carrier, at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, in Mississauga, Canada, August 2, 2026.(Caroline Stauffer)

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3 Aug 2026, 06:29:31 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Canada's WestJet flight attendants go on strike in dispute over pay, flights cancelled, 250,000 flyers impacted

  • WestJet is majority-owned by Onex Corp. The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 flight attendants at the carrier, announced the strike on its Facebook page.

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