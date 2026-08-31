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World News Today Live Updates on August 31, 2026 : Ferry carrying 267 sinks off Northern Cyprus; 8 dead, 17 missing; Captain and 7 crew arrested

World News Today Live Updates on August 31, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published31 Aug 2026, 01:41:11 AM IST
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Latest news on August 31, 2026: Passengers await rescue at sea after a ferry sank off Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus, on August 30, 2026. (Photo by DHA (Demiroren News Agency) / AFP- screen grab image taken from UGC handout video courtesy of DHA)
Latest news on August 31, 2026: Passengers await rescue at sea after a ferry sank off Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus, on August 30, 2026. (Photo by DHA (Demiroren News Agency) / AFP- screen grab image taken from UGC handout video courtesy of DHA)(AFP)

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31 Aug 2026, 01:41:11 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Ferry carrying 267 sinks off Northern Cyprus; 8 dead, 17 missing; Captain and 7 crew arrested

  • The privately operated FILOJET ferry was travelling from Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Tasucu in the eastern Mediterranean when it began taking on water shortly after leaving port.

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