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World News Today Live Updates on August 5, 2026 : Iran seeks authority over inbound vessels as Hormuz reopening talks with Oman advance: Report

World News Today Live Updates on August 5, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published5 Aug 2026, 12:50:49 AM IST
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Latest news on August 5, 2026: FILE PHOTO: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Latest news on August 5, 2026: FILE PHOTO: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo(REUTERS)

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5 Aug 2026, 12:50:49 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Iran seeks authority over inbound vessels as Hormuz reopening talks with Oman advance: Report

  • The latest proposal comes after Iran rejected an Omani plan last month that called for an equal division of transit routes between the two countries.

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