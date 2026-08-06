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World News Today Live Updates on August 6, 2026 : Proposed Iran-Oman deal could hand Tehran control over incoming ships, report says

World News Today Live Updates on August 6, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published6 Aug 2026, 02:39:33 AM IST
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Latest news on August 6, 2026: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Latest news on August 6, 2026: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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6 Aug 2026, 02:39:34 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Proposed Iran-Oman deal could hand Tehran control over incoming ships, report says

  • According to Reuters, the draft agreement currently under discussion would place inbound commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian control, while negotiators continue to discuss Tehran's role over outbound vessels.

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