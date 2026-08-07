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World News Today Live Updates on August 7, 2026 : In ‘first-of-its-kind’ indictment, Israel charges settler in killing of Palestinian activist in West Bank

World News Today Live Updates on August 7, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published7 Aug 2026, 07:20:03 AM IST
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Latest news on August 7, 2026: Members of Israel's security forces stand as Palestinians, foreigners and israeli activists attend a memorial ceremony for slain Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen on the anniversary of his death Umm al-Khair village in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on July 28, 2026.
Latest news on August 7, 2026: Members of Israel's security forces stand as Palestinians, foreigners and israeli activists attend a memorial ceremony for slain Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen on the anniversary of his death Umm al-Khair village in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on July 28, 2026. (AFP)

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7 Aug 2026, 07:20:03 AM IST

World News Live Updates: In ‘first-of-its-kind’ indictment, Israel charges settler in killing of Palestinian activist in West Bank

  • It is for the first time since the October 7, 2023 attack — that sparked the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza — that an Israeli was indicted for killing a Palestinian in the West Bank, said Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

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