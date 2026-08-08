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World News Today Live Updates on August 8, 2026 : Right-wing lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella sworn in as new Colombian president: All you need to know about him

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Published8 Aug 2026, 11:22:49 AM IST
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Latest news on August 8, 2026: Abelardo De La Espriella delivers his first speech as the country's new president at the Pichincha Military Canton in Cali, Colombia, August 7, 2026.
Latest news on August 8, 2026: Abelardo De La Espriella delivers his first speech as the country's new president at the Pichincha Military Canton in Cali, Colombia, August 7, 2026.(via REUTERS)

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8 Aug 2026, 11:22:49 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Right-wing lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella sworn in as new Colombian president: All you need to know about him

  • Abelardo de la Espriella took office as Colombia’s president on Friday, pledging a tough crackdown on crime and insurgency. The conservative leader, who succeeds leftist Gustavo Petro, also secured a $1 billion US financial package to support his administration’s crime-fighting efforts.

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