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World News Today Live Updates on August 9, 2026 : Canada wildfire: British Columbia declares state of emergency, forcing thousands to evacuate amid raging fire

World News Today Live Updates on August 9, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published9 Aug 2026, 06:52:56 AM IST
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Latest news on August 9, 2026: Smoke from the Bald Range wildfire covers Okanagan Lake, where many evacuees are being redirected to Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, August 8, 2026.
Latest news on August 9, 2026: Smoke from the Bald Range wildfire covers Okanagan Lake, where many evacuees are being redirected to Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, August 8, 2026.(REUTERS)

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9 Aug 2026, 06:52:56 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Canada wildfire: British Columbia declares state of emergency, forcing thousands to evacuate amid raging fire

  • British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Saturday, prompting thousands to evacuate as a fast-moving wildfire doubled in size and left some areas without electricity. The Bald Range fire grew to about 9,500 hectares, threatening communities in the Okanagan region.

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