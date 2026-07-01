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World News Today Live Updates on July 1, 2026 : Israeli defence minister says Trump prevented Israel from eliminating Hezbollah in Lebanon: Report

World News Today Live Updates on July 1, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published1 Jul 2026, 02:59:03 AM IST
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Latest news on July 1, 2026: FILE - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resisted repeated US requests to scale back military operations. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Latest news on July 1, 2026: FILE - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resisted repeated US requests to scale back military operations. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)(AP)

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1 Jul 2026, 02:59:03 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Israeli defence minister says Trump prevented Israel from eliminating Hezbollah in Lebanon: Report

  • The comments offer a rare public account from a senior Israeli official suggesting that US diplomatic pressure influenced Israel's military operations in Lebanon during the conflict.

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