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World News Today Live Updates on July 12, 2026 : Police arrest suspect in the killing former UK minister Ann Widdecombe, who was fond dead inside her home

World News Today Live Updates on July 12, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published12 Jul 2026, 05:51:50 AM IST
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Latest news on July 12, 2026: Ann Widdecombe, former member of the European Parliament, speaks at a council meeting during the visit of Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Civic Centre in Southend-on-Sea, Britain, March 1, 2022.
Latest news on July 12, 2026: Ann Widdecombe, former member of the European Parliament, speaks at a council meeting during the visit of Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Civic Centre in Southend-on-Sea, Britain, March 1, 2022. (REUTERS/ File)

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12 Jul 2026, 05:51:50 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Police arrest suspect in the killing former UK minister Ann Widdecombe, who was fond dead inside her home

  • A 28-year-old man has been arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murdering former British minister Ann Widdecombe, 78. Police found her body at her home; the investigation indicates no links to terrorism or political motives. A previous suspect was released.

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