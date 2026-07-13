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World News Today Live Updates on July 13, 2026 : Kate Middleton closes Wimbledon 2026 in elegant sage green Emilia Wickstead dress

World News Today Live Updates on July 13, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published13 Jul 2026, 12:21:50 AM IST
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Latest news on July 13, 2026: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)
Latest news on July 13, 2026: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)(Andrew Matthews/Pool PA via AP)

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13 Jul 2026, 12:21:50 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Kate Middleton closes Wimbledon 2026 in elegant sage green Emilia Wickstead dress

  • The Princess of Wales ended her Wimbledon 2026 appearances in a bespoke green Emilia Wickstead dress as she attended the men's singles final with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

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