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World News Today Live Updates on July 15, 2026 : Did Iran track US troops? Tehran allegedly exploited mobile networks during war: Report

World News Today Live Updates on July 15, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published15 Jul 2026, 09:21:48 AM IST
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Latest news on July 15, 2026: Syrian youth look on as a convoy of US military equipment is transported near capital Damascus on April 16, 2026.
Latest news on July 15, 2026: Syrian youth look on as a convoy of US military equipment is transported near capital Damascus on April 16, 2026.(AFP)

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15 Jul 2026, 09:21:48 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Did Iran track US troops? Tehran allegedly exploited mobile networks during war: Report

  • Iran-linked actors allegedly track US troops and contractors during the Iran war by exploiting telecom network vulnerabilities and commercial smartphone location data. The campaign raises fresh concerns over digital surveillance and military security.

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