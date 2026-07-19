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World News Today Live Updates on July 19, 2026 : Tate brothers arrested, UK authorities seek extradition on rape, sex trafficking charges

World News Today Live Updates on July 19, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published19 Jul 2026, 06:42:10 AM IST
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Latest news on July 19, 2026: (FILES) Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on December 10, 2024. Radical social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on July 18, 2026 in Miami, the US Marshals Service told AFP, with news outlet TMZ posting video of officers placing the men in custody. The UK Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement UK prosecutors will be seeking the brothers' extradition in relation to charges including rape, trafficking and assault. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)
Latest news on July 19, 2026: (FILES) Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on December 10, 2024. Radical social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on July 18, 2026 in Miami, the US Marshals Service told AFP, with news outlet TMZ posting video of officers placing the men in custody. The UK Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement UK prosecutors will be seeking the brothers' extradition in relation to charges including rape, trafficking and assault. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)(AFP)

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19 Jul 2026, 06:42:11 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Tate brothers arrested, UK authorities seek extradition on rape, sex trafficking charges

  • The UK Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that the Tates, who face charges in Britain, were arrested by US marshals.

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