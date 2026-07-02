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World News Today Live Updates on July 2, 2026 : Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Jurm in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

World News Today Live Updates on July 2, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published2 Jul 2026, 12:34:26 AM IST
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Latest news on July 2, 2026: The earthquake occurred at 17:57:03 UTC and was centered about 50 km southwest of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan. (Representative file photo)
Latest news on July 2, 2026: The earthquake occurred at 17:57:03 UTC and was centered about 50 km southwest of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan. (Representative file photo)

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2 Jul 2026, 12:34:26 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Jurm in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

  • The USGS said the quake originated at a depth of 216.7 km (134.65 miles), making it a deep-focus earthquake, which can often be felt across a wide area despite generally causing less surface damage than shallow quakes.

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