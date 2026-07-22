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World News Today Live Updates on July 22, 2026 : Saudi oil tankers bound for China and India make U-turn after Houthi threat in Red Sea

World News Today Live Updates on July 22, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published22 Jul 2026, 12:17:17 AM IST
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Latest news on July 22, 2026: MBS Flees Red Sea On Day 1 Of Houthi's Naval Blockade As Yemeni Rebels Send Menacing Message?
Latest news on July 22, 2026: MBS Flees Red Sea On Day 1 Of Houthi's Naval Blockade As Yemeni Rebels Send Menacing Message?

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22 Jul 2026, 12:17:17 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Saudi oil tankers bound for China and India make U-turn after Houthi threat in Red Sea

  • This comes as the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group expands its campaign beyond the Strait of Hormuz, opening a potential new front in the escalating regional conflict involving the United States and Iran.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
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