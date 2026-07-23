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World News Today Live Updates on July 23, 2026 : Iran replies ‘eye for an eye’ to Trump's ‘We will bomb ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT’ warning

World News Today Live Updates on July 23, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published23 Jul 2026, 02:55:09 AM IST
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Latest news on July 23, 2026: An anti-US banner that reads 'Prepare to die' in Farsi in Tehran on July 19, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Latest news on July 23, 2026: An anti-US banner that reads 'Prepare to die' in Farsi in Tehran on July 19, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) / (AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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23 Jul 2026, 02:55:10 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Iran replies ‘eye for an eye’ to Trump's ‘We will bomb ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT’ warning

  • The fresh exchange of threats comes as the United States continued its 11th consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran, while oil prices climbed to a near six-week high amid growing fears of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
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