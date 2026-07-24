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World News Today Live Updates on July 24, 2026 : US imposes forced labour tariffs on 60 economies: Which countries will pay 10% and 12.5% duty?

World News Today Live Updates on July 24, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published24 Jul 2026, 06:57:27 AM IST
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Latest news on July 24, 2026: US imposes forced labour tariffs on 60 economies: Which countries will pay 10% and 12.5% duty?
Latest news on July 24, 2026: US imposes forced labour tariffs on 60 economies: Which countries will pay 10% and 12.5% duty?(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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24 Jul 2026, 06:57:27 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US imposes forced labour tariffs on 60 economies: Which countries will pay 10% and 12.5% duty?

  • Under the US' nee forced labour tariffs, goods from countries that have passed adequate anti-forced labour laws will be levied at the lower 10 percent rate, and imports from those with inadequate bans will be subject to the higher 12.5 percent rate.

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