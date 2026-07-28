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World News Today Live Updates on July 28, 2026 : Ebola outbreak: Case tally reaches 3,200 as UK approves human trial of vaccine for Bundibugyo strain

World News Today Live Updates on July 28, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published28 Jul 2026, 07:44:44 AM IST
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Latest news on July 28, 2026: FILE PHOTO: An advocacy poster against the spread of Ebola virus is placed along the walkway at the Platinum Medical Centre, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo Virus in Kampala, Uganda, May 26, 2026.
Latest news on July 28, 2026: FILE PHOTO: An advocacy poster against the spread of Ebola virus is placed along the walkway at the Platinum Medical Centre, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo Virus in Kampala, Uganda, May 26, 2026.(REUTERS)

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28 Jul 2026, 07:44:44 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Ebola outbreak: Case tally reaches 3,200 as UK approves human trial of vaccine for Bundibugyo strain

  • Ebola cases have surpassed the 3,200 mark in the Democratic Republic of Congo, making it the third-largest outbreak on record. Caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, the virus has spread to Uganda, while researchers race to develop vaccines and curb the growing epidemic.

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