Subscribe
Live Update

World News Today Live Updates on July 3, 2026 : Russia launches largest-ever drone, missile barrage on Ukraine's Kyiv, at least 27 killed, 91 injured: Details

World News Today Live Updates on July 3, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Livemint
Published3 Jul 2026, 06:14:55 AM IST
Advertisement
Latest news on July 3, 2026: This photograph shows a residential building damaged following a Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 2, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia launched its largest-ever barrage on Kyiv early July 2, 2026, according to the city's mayor, tearing open apartment buildings in an hours-long drone and missile attack that killed at least 27 people.
Latest news on July 3, 2026: This photograph shows a residential building damaged following a Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 2, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia launched its largest-ever barrage on Kyiv early July 2, 2026, according to the city's mayor, tearing open apartment buildings in an hours-long drone and missile attack that killed at least 27 people.(AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Advertisement
Follow updates here:
3 Jul 2026, 06:14:55 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Russia launches largest-ever drone, missile barrage on Ukraine's Kyiv, at least 27 killed, 91 injured: Details

  • Russia launched its largest-ever drone and missile barrage on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. The attack killed at least 27 people and injured 91 others, with the city's mayor describing it as the ‘most massive attack on the capital.’

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldWorld News Today Live Updates on July 3, 2026 : Russia launches largest-ever drone, missile barrage on Ukraine's Kyiv, at least 27 killed, 91 injured: Details
Advertisement
Read Next Story